iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 4,288,891 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

