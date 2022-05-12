iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.24

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.24 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 1544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

