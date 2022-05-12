iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 203,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 64,344 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,070,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,248. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

