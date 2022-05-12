iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $170.60. 63,412,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,573,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

