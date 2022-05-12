iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.58

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.58 and last traded at $127.76, with a volume of 10927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.54.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

