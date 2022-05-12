iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $386.00

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $386.00 and last traded at $386.17, with a volume of 150289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.10.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
