iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 3308137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

