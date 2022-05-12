iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.76

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 3308137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

