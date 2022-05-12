iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 161,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,773,962 shares.The stock last traded at $238.47 and had previously closed at $238.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

