iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. 1,223,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

