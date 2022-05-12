iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

