iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 759,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,752. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

