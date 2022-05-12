IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IsoPlexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,453. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
