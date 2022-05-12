IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IsoPlexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ISO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,453. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

ISO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

