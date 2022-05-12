Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Issues Earnings Results

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

