ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.29

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 8852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.
About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
