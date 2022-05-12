Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 175,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). As a group, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $314,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $925,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $890,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $3,550,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.