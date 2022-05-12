Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,700,788.22 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dan Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of Jackson Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05.

Shares of JXN opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

