Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on J. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.83).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.