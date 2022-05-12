Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 216.71% and a negative net margin of 1,212.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,152. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

