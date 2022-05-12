John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.52

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

