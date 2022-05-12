JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($121.05) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.71 ($137.59).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €93.07 ($97.97) on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is €98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.34. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

