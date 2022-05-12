JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 850

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAESY. DZ Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.26) to GBX 860 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.92) to GBX 735 ($9.06) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $620.50.

BAESY opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

