Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $267,138.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00587983 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,113.12 or 2.10060513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

