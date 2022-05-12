Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.36

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth $8,156,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Karooooo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

