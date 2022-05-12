KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in April

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($87.37) to €79.00 ($83.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($91.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.40.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

