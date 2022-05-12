Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.15. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 58,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,662. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

