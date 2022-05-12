Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.55). Kemper posted earnings of ($1.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,356. Kemper has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.40%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

