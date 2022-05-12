Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Kemper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kemper to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Kemper has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Kemper by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Kemper by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Kemper by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kemper by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

