Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $332,681.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,201,417. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

