Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.55. 45,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,565. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

