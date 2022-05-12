Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,426. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

