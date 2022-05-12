Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $69.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,357 shares of company stock worth $596,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

