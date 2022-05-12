Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KTYCF remained flat at $$1.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

