Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of KTYCF remained flat at $$1.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
Kits Eyecare Company Profile (Get Rating)
