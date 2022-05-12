Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,339,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.