Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

In related news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

