Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $199.00 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day moving average of $298.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

