Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

