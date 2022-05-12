Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

