Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

