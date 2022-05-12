KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

KRBN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,875. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

