Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.
Several research analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.34.
DNUT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.69.
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
