Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

DNUT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.