Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

4/28/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

4/5/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$43.00.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.39. The company had a trading volume of 445,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a one year low of C$28.28 and a one year high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.69%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

