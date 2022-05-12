LABS Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $427,720.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

