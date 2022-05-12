Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 325,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

