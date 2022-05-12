Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $19.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,930.98. 174,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,032.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,967.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,073.00.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.