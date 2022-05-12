Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after acquiring an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $61,915,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Paychex by 81.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after purchasing an additional 511,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $44,036,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Paychex by 598.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 326,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. 2,803,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

