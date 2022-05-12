Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $221,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.97. 201,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

