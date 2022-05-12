Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $456.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

