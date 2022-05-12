Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.10) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.43) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.09).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 702.40 ($8.66) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 756.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 758.09. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 644.20 ($7.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($43,731.83).

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.