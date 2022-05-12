Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.02

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79.
Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.