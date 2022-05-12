Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Lowered to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$133.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.23 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$130.26 and a 52 week high of C$192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$151.47.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

